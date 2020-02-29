NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 28, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

407 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

NYZ001-292215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

407 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Lake effect snow likely this morning, then lake effect snow

showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow early this

afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Early evening lows in the

mid 30s, then temperatures rising into the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ010-292215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

407 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Lake effect snow this morning, then lake effect snow

showers likely this afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches

in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs around 40.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Early evening lows in the mid 30s, then temperatures rising to the

lower 40s inland and to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ002-292215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

407 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Lake effect snow this morning, then lake effect snow

showers likely with areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Additional

accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Early evening lows in the

lower 30s, then temperatures rising into the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ011-292215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

407 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Lake effect snow this morning, then lake effect snow

showers likely this afternoon. Additional accumulation around an

inch. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Early evening lows in the

lower 30s, then temperatures rising into the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ085-292215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

407 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow through early afternoon, then lake effect

snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow late. Snow may be

heavy at times early this morning. Additional accumulation 1 to

3 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs ranging from

the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs around 40. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Early evening lows in the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along

the Lake Erie shore, then temperatures rising to around 40 inland

and to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ012-292215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

407 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow this morning, then lake effect snow

showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow from late

morning on. Snow may be heavy at times early this morning.

Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows.

Cold with highs 20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Early evening lows in the

lower 30s, then temperatures rising into the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ019-292215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

407 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow through early afternoon, then lake effect

snow showers likely late. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy

at times early this morning. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches

in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs 20 to 25. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperatures ranging from between 15 and 20 in interior

valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Early evening lows in the

mid 30s in interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie

shore, then temperatures rising to the lower 40s in interior valleys

and to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ020-292215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

407 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow through early afternoon, then lake effect

snow showers likely late. Areas of blowing snow from late morning

on. Snow may be heavy at times early this morning. Additional

accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with

highs 20 to 25. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperatures between 15 and 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cold with highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Early evening lows in the

lower 30s, then temperatures rising into the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ021-292215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

407 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow this morning, then lake effect snow

showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow through early

afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most

persistent snows. Cold with highs 20 to 25. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cold with highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Early evening lows in the

lower 30s, then temperatures rising to around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to

around 50 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ013-292215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

407 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Lake effect snow this morning, then lake effect snow

showers likely this afternoon. Additional accumulation around an

inch. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Early evening lows in the

lower 30s, then temperatures rising into the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ014-292215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

407 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Lake effect snow through early afternoon, then lake effect

snow showers likely late. Snow may be heavy at times early this

morning. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most

persistent snows. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Near steady temperatures ranging from

between 15 and 20 on the hilltops to around 20 across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the

mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Early evening lows in the

lower 30s, then temperatures rising to around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ003-292215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

407 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Lake effect snow through early afternoon, then lake effect

snow showers likely late. Areas of blowing snow from late morning

on. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent

snows. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Early evening lows in the

lower 30s, then temperatures rising into the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mild with highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ004-292215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

407 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow from late

morning on. Snow may be heavy at times early this morning.

Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation

1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Near steady temperatures

around 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow overnight. Late evening lows around 30,

then temperatures rising into the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mild with highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ005-292215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

407 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times early this

morning. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most

persistent snows. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation

1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows 15 to 20. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow overnight. Early evening lows in the upper

20s, then temperatures rising into the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ006-292215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

407 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times early this

morning. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most

persistent snows. Cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug

Hill to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above across

the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Early evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising to the lower

30s across the Tug Hill and to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ007-292215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

407 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the lower 20s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Early evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising to the lower

30s across the Tug Hill and to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ008-292215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

407 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow likely early, then a chance

of snow showers. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with

highs 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Early evening lows 15 to 20,

then temperatures rising into the upper 20s. South winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

