NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 7, 2020
_____
815 FPUS51 KBUF 080840
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
340 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020
NYZ001-082215-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
340 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely early, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers through early afternoon. Mostly sunny
late. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs around 20. Light
winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 15. Light southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 mph or less,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ010-082215-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
340 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
Snow showers likely this morning, then a chance of snow showers
early this afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs
in the lower 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 15 inland to
around 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow and rain
showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ002-082215-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
340 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely early, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers through early afternoon. Mostly sunny
late. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs
around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 mph or less,
becoming southwest. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
10 mph or less. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ011-082215-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
340 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow showers early, then snow showers likely late this
morning. A chance of snow showers early this afternoon. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs around 20. Light
winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ085-082215-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
340 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers this morning, then
a chance of snow showers early this afternoon. Additional
accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. Light winds.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the
lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow and rain
showers overnight. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the morning, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ012-082215-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
340 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then a
chance of snow showers early this afternoon. Additional accumulation
around an inch. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Light winds. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ019-082215-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
340 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers this morning, then a chance of
snow showers. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs ranging
from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower
elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 90
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows
15 to 20. Light south winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow and rain
showers overnight. Early evening lows in the upper 20s in interior
valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore, then
temperatures rising to the mid 30s in interior valleys and to the
upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ020-082215-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
340 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers through early afternoon, then a
chance of snow showers late. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches.
Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows
15 to 20. Light south winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Early evening lows in the upper 20s,
then temperatures rising into the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ021-082215-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
340 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely through early afternoon, then a chance
of snow showers late. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid
20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper
20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ013-082215-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
340 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early, then snow
showers likely late this morning. A chance of snow showers early
this afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs 15 to
20. Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to
the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
20 to 25.
$$
NYZ014-082215-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
340 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early, then snow
showers likely late this morning. A chance of snow showers early
this afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with
highs 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to
the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the
hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
20 to 25.
$$
NYZ003-082215-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
340 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely this morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers early this afternoon. Partly
sunny late. Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs
15 to 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light southeast
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ004-082215-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
340 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with snow showers this morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers early this afternoon. Partly sunny
late. Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with near steady
temperatures between 15 and 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light
southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Near steady temperatures in the lower
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ005-082215-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
340 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely this morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers early this afternoon. Mostly
sunny late. Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs
15 to 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above
inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Near steady temperatures in the lower
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ006-082215-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
340 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely early, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers through early afternoon. Mostly
sunny late. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs
ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from zero to 5 below across the Tug Hill to 5 to
10 above along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to
the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid
30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
$$
NYZ007-082215-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
340 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 10 to 15. Light northwest
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 below. Light
southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
$$
NYZ008-082215-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
340 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Light west
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below zero.
Light southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Early evening lows in the mid 20s,
then temperatures rising into the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather