NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
330 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
NYZ001-162200-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
330 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
.TODAY...Snow and rain showers likely early, then lake effect snow
through early afternoon. Lake effect snow showers likely late. Areas
of blowing snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches in the most
persistent snows. Windy. Late morning highs in the lower 30s, then
temperatures falling into the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of blowing
snow in the evening. Additional accumulation around an inch. Windy
and much colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers. Cold with
highs 15 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet. Windy with lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Windy with highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in
the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries.
Highs in the lower 20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ010-162200-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
330 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely early, then lake effect snow
and areas of blowing snow. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most
persistent snows. Early morning highs in the lower 30s, then
temperatures falling into the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with areas
of blowing snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers
overnight. Additional accumulation around an inch. Much colder with
lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the evening. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with highs 15 to 20. North winds around 10 mph,
becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Early overnight lows 10 to 15, then temperatures rising to
between 15 and 20 inland and to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie
shore. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow and sleet. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Highs in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
flurries. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ002-162200-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
330 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
.TODAY...Snow and rain showers early, then lake effect snow through
early afternoon. Lake effect snow showers likely late. Areas of
blowing snow from late morning on. Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches
in the most persistent snows. Windy. Early morning highs in the
lower 30s, then temperatures falling into the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation
around an inch. Windy and much colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Little or no additional accumulation. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and sleet in the
afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet. Windy with lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Windy with highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries.
Highs in the lower 20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ011-162200-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
330 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
.TODAY...Snow and rain showers early, then lake effect snow, with
areas of blowing snow from late morning on. Snow accumulation 2 to
3 inches in the most persistent snows. Early morning highs in the
lower 30s, then temperatures falling into the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of blowing
snow in the evening. Additional accumulation around an inch. Much
colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and sleet in the
afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs
around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
flurries. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ085-162200-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
330 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely early, then lake
effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Accumulation in the most
persistent snows ranging from 1 to 2 inches across the lower
elevations to 4 to 6 inches across the higher terrain. Windy with
highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest
and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of blowing
snow in the evening. Additional accumulation in the most persistent
snows ranging from around an inch across the lower elevations to
around 2 inches across the higher terrain. Much colder with lows
ranging from 5 to 10 above inland to around 15 along the Lake Erie
shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening, becoming north. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Early overnight lows 10 to 15, then temperatures rising to
between 15 and 20 inland and to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie
shore. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow and sleet in the morning, then snow, rain and sleet
in the afternoon. Windy and not as cold with highs ranging from the
mid 30s inland to around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast
winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, windy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Windy with highs
in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs 20 to 25.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ012-162200-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
330 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely early, then lake
effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches in
the most persistent snows. Early morning highs in the lower 30s,
then temperatures falling into the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming northwest with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of
blowing snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers
overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most
persistent snows. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow and sleet. Windy and not as cold with highs in the
mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south and increasing
to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, windy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Highs in the upper
20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs
20 to 25. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries.
Highs 20 to 25. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ019-162200-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
330 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely early, then lake effect snow
and areas of blowing snow. Accumulation in the most persistent snows
ranging from 1 to 2 inches across the lower elevations to 3 to
5 inches across the higher terrain. Windy with highs in the lower
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest and increasing to
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the
evening, then lake effect snow showers likely overnight. Additional
accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows 10 to
15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Little or no additional accumulation. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of snow overnight. Early overnight lows 10 to 15, then
temperatures rising to the lower 20s in interior valleys and to the
mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow and sleet in the morning, then snow, sleet and rain
in the afternoon. Windy and not as cold with highs ranging from the
upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming
south. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, windy with lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Windy with highs
in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 20 to 25. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ020-162200-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
330 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely early, then lake effect snow
and areas of blowing snow. Accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the most
persistent snows. Early morning highs in the lower 30s, then
temperatures falling to the mid 20s on the hilltops and to the upper
20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing
snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight.
Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows.
Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow and sleet. Windy and not as cold with highs in the
mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming south with gusts up
to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Highs in the mid
20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs 15 to 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ021-162200-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
330 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely early, then snow showers
likely early. Lake effect snow from late morning on. Areas of
blowing snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent
snows. Early morning highs in the lower 30s, then temperatures
falling to the lower 20s on the hilltops and to the upper 20s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with areas
of blowing snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers
overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most
persistent snows. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 mph or less. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and sleet in the
afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Highs in the upper
20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs around 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 5 to
10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ013-162200-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
330 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely early, then snow
showers likely early. Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow
from late morning on. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most
persistent snows. Early morning highs in the lower 30s, then
temperatures falling to the mid 20s on the hilltops and to the upper
20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
northwest with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing
snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight.
Additional accumulation around an inch. Much colder with lows 5 to
10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and sleet in the
afternoon. Windy and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower
30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south and increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Occasional snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Highs
around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 15.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Highs 20 to 25.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
flurries. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ014-162200-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
330 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely early, then lake effect snow,
with areas of blowing snow from late morning on. Accumulation in the
most persistent snows ranging from 1 to 2 inches across the lower
elevations to 2 to 3 inches across the higher terrain. Early morning
highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the lower 30s across
the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the lower 20s on
the hilltops and to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of blowing
snow in the evening. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the
most persistent snows. Much colder with lows ranging from 5 to
10 above on the hilltops to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from
10 to 15 on the hilltops to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Snow and sleet. Windy and not as cold with highs in the
mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south and increasing
to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs 15 to 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
flurries. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ003-162200-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
330 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers early, then lake effect snow, with
areas of blowing snow from late morning on. Accumulation 1 to
2 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with highs in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of blowing
snow in the evening. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the
most persistent snows. Windy and much colder with lows 10 to 15.
Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Little or no additional accumulation. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and sleet in the
afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet. Windy with lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Windy with highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
flurries. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ004-162200-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
330 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
EST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers early, then snow and rain showers
early. Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow from late morning
on. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows.
Windy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then lake effect snow
showers likely overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Additional
accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy and
much colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Little or no additional accumulation. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow and sleet. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south and increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs
in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ005-162200-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
330 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
EST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers early, then snow and rain showers
early. Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow from late morning
on. Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the
evening, then lake effect snow showers likely overnight. Additional
accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Much colder
with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Little or no additional accumulation. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Highs in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in the upper
20s.
NYZ006-162200-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
330 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Snow and rain showers early, then lake effect snow, with
areas of blowing snow from late morning on. Snow accumulation in the
most persistent snows ranging from 1 to 3 inches across the lower
elevations to 3 to 5 inches on the Tug Hill. Highs ranging from the
upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of blowing
snow in the evening. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the
most persistent snows. Much colder with lows ranging from zero to
5 below on the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers. Cold with
highs ranging from 5 to 10 above on the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 across
the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from 5 below to
10 below zero across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above along the Lake
Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s on
the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Highs in the lower
30s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs 10 to 15.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to
5 below. Highs 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs 20 to 25.
NYZ007-162200-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
330 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow showers early, then lake effect snow this morning.
Lake effect snow showers likely this afternoon. Accumulation in the
most persistent snows ranging from 1 to 3 inches across the lower
elevations to 4 to 6 inches on the Tug Hill. Early morning highs
around 30, then temperatures falling to the lower 20s inland and to
the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Much colder with lows ranging from zero to 5 below across the Tug
Hill to zero to 5 above along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 5 to 10 above. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from 5 below to
10 below zero across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 below along the Lake
Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the
afternoon. Not as cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s inland
to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Highs in the lower
30s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries.
Highs 10 to 15.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to
5 below. Highs 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.
NYZ008-162200-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
330 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow showers early, then lake effect snow through early
afternoon. Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing
snow late. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the most
persistent snows. Early morning highs in the upper 20s, then
temperatures falling into the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming
northwest 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the
evening. Additional accumulation around an inch. Much colder with
lows zero to 5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 10 below to 15 below
zero. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the
afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Highs in the upper
20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs 10 to 15.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20.
