Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
409 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
409 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of blowing
snow in the morning. Accumulation an inch or less. Windy, colder
with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
409 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely, with areas of blowing snow
overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or
less. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
409 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely overnight. Little or no accumulation. Lows
in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Accumulation around an inch. Windy, colder with highs in the upper
20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then scattered flurries overnight. Windy with lows around
15. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
409 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 30s. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely, with areas of blowing snow
overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing
snow. Additional accumulation around an inch. Colder with highs in
the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries overnight. Lows
10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East
winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
409 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers, with areas of blowing snow overnight.
Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland
to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from an
inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the
higher terrain. Colder with highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to
the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then scattered flurries overnight. Lows ranging from around
10 above inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to
around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
409 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across
the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers, with areas of blowing snow overnight.
Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers, with areas of blowing snow in
the morning. Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows
ranging from around an inch across the lower elevations to 1 to
2 inches across the higher terrain. Colder with highs in the mid
20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and sleet. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
409 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers, with areas of blowing snow overnight.
Accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows ranging from the lower 20s in
interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows.
Windy, colder with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops
to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to
30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then scattered flurries overnight. Lows ranging from 10 to
15 in interior valleys to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to
the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
409 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers, with areas of blowing snow overnight.
Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows.
Early morning highs in the mid 20s, then temperatures falling to
between 15 and 20 on the hilltops and to the lower 20s across the
lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then scattered flurries overnight. Colder with lows 10 to
15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
409 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations. West winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest.
.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow
showers overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the mid
20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows.
Early morning highs in the mid 20s, then temperatures falling to
between 15 and 20 on the hilltops and to the lower 20s across the
lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then scattered flurries overnight. Colder with lows 10 to
15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 30 on the
hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
409 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across
the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely overnight. Little or no accumulation. Lows
ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing
snow. Accumulation an inch or less. Colder with highs ranging from
the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s
on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
409 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging
from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely overnight. Little or no accumulation. Lows
ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing
snow. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from the lower 20s
on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then scattered flurries overnight. Colder with lows 10 to
15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
409 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with
highs in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Windy, colder with lows around 15. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light
winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and sleet. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
409 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy. Late
morning highs around 30, then temperatures falling into the mid 20s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy, colder with
lows around 15. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light
winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
409 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries early. Highs in the
upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with
highs around 30. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy and much
colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing
to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light
winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
409 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then
mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to
the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers overnight. Accumulation up to
2 inches. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the
upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from
1 to 2 inches across the lower elevations to 3 to 5 inches on the
Tug Hill. Windy. Early morning highs ranging from the mid 20s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations, then
temperatures falling to between 15 and 20 on the Tug Hill and to the
mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then scattered flurries overnight. Windy and much colder
with lows ranging from zero to 5 below across the Tug Hill to 10 to
15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug
Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and rain. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
409 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill
to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then
snow showers overnight. Accumulation ranging from an inch or less
across the lower elevations to around 2 inches on the Tug Hill. Lows
ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers in the morning, then a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation in the
most persistent snows ranging from an inch or less across the lower
elevations to 2 to 4 inches on the Tug Hill. Early morning highs
ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the
lower elevations, then temperatures falling to between 15 and 20 on
the Tug Hill and to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Much colder with lows
ranging from zero to 5 below across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above
along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the
Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and rain. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
409 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then
mostly sunny with a chance of flurries early. Mostly cloudy from
late morning on. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to
the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers overnight. Accumulation ranging from
an inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across
the higher terrain. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation in
the most persistent snows ranging from 1 to 2 inches across the
lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches across the higher terrain. Early
afternoon highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the
upper 20s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to
between 15 and 20 on the hilltops and to the lower 20s across the
lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Much colder with lows
zero to 5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and rain. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
