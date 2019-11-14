NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 13, 2019

_____

112 FPUS51 KBUF 140832

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

330 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

NYZ001-142200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

330 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early. Snow and rain showers from

late morning on. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in

the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation an inch

or less. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows 15 to

20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, becoming northeast. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ010-142200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

330 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers late this

morning. Rain and snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows around

30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Cold

with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ002-142200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

330 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow showers late this morning. Rain

and snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or

less. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows ranging from

15 to 20 inland to around 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

northeast. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ011-142200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

330 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers this

afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Cold

with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Much colder with lows 10 to

15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ085-142200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

330 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered flurries early, then mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less.

Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the

Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation ranging from little or

nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch across the

higher terrain. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows ranging from

10 to 15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the mid

20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ012-142200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

330 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

sunny. Scattered flurries early. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Little or

no accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing

across the lower elevations to around an inch across the higher

terrain. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ019-142200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

330 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Scattered flurries early. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in

interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Cold

with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows ranging from 10 to 15 in interior valleys

to around 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ020-142200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

330 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

sunny. Scattered flurries early. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming east.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

$$

NYZ021-142200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

330 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

sunny. Scattered flurries early. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ013-142200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

330 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries early. Cold with highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows around 15.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows

around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ014-142200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

330 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries early this morning. Cold

with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the

hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ003-142200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

330 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries early. Cold with highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Cold

with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows ranging from

15 to 20 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming northeast. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ004-142200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

330 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries this morning. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

overnight. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ005-142200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

330 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries this morning. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

overnight. Colder with lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland to around

20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ006-142200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

330 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered flurries this morning. Cold with highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s across the

Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation ranging

from little or nothing across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches

on the Tug Hill. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain showers likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

overnight. Much colder with lows ranging from 5 to 10 above across

the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from around 20 on the Tug

Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ007-142200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

330 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. A chance of

rain and snow showers early this afternoon, then rain showers likely

with a chance of snow showers late. Cold with highs ranging from the

lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation up to

2 inches. Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s across

the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Additional snow accumulation

ranging from an inch or less across the lower elevations to 2 to

3 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy with highs ranging from the mid 30s

inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Much colder with lows 5 to

10 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 20 to 25. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

around 40.

$$

NYZ008-142200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

330 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered flurries this morning. Cold with highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Much colder with lows zero to

5 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 20 to 25. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather