NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 19, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

NYZ001-202130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Milder with lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ010-202130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds, becoming east around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Milder with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ002-202130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Milder with lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance

of rain 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ011-202130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming east around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Milder with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance

of rain 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ085-202130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Milder with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

south. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance

of rain 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ012-202130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Breezy,

mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

NYZ019-202130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s in interior

valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Breezy, mild with lows ranging from

the lower 50s in interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake

Erie shore. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ020-202130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the hilltops to the upper 60s in the valleys. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Milder with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

south. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ021-202130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the

hilltops to the mid 60s in the valleys. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the hilltops to the upper 60s valleys. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Milder with

lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to

the lower 60s in the valleys. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ013-202130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the mid 60s in the Genesee Valley. South winds 10

mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to near 70 in the valleys. Light winds, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Milder with

lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ014-202130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light south

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s across the

lower elevations to the upper 40s on the hilltops. Light south

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Mild with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ003-202130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light south

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to

the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming east

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Milder with

lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ004-202130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Milder with lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ005-202130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light south

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southeast

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Milder with lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming south. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ006-202130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on

the Tug Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southeast

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Mild with lows ranging from the

upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ007-202130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Windy with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

15 to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ008-202130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on

the hilltops to the upper 50s in the Black River valley. Light

winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light south

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s in the valleys. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s in the valleys. Southeast winds 15 to 20

mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

