NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 15, 2019
_____
915 FPUS51 KBUF 160846
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
446 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019
NYZ001-162130-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
446 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely early, then rain from late morning on. A
slight chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon. Breezy with
highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35
mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers overnight. Windy with lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ010-162130-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
446 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely early, then rain from late morning on. A
slight chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ002-162130-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
446 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then rain from late morning on. A
slight chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this
morning, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers overnight. Windy with lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ011-162130-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
446 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then rain from late morning on. A
slight chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cool with highs around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ085-162130-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
446 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely early, then rain through early afternoon.
Showers late. A slight chance of thunderstorms through early
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times late this morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this
morning, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows ranging from the lower 40s
inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy, cool with highs ranging from the upper
40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with patchy frost
developing. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ012-162130-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
446 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then rain from late morning on. A
slight chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon. Breezy with
highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40
mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy, cool with highs ranging from the mid
40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.
West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with patchy frost
developing. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ019-162130-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
446 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely early, then rain through early afternoon.
Showers likely late. A slight chance of thunderstorms through early
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs ranging
from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore.
South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers, windy with lows ranging from the lower 40s in
interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, windy, cool with highs ranging from the upper
40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Windy with lows ranging from around 40 in
interior valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with patchy frost
developing. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ020-162130-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
446 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then rain from late morning on. A
slight chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon. Rain may be
heavy at times late this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with areas of frost
developing. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ021-162130-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
446 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then rain from late morning on. A
slight chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon. Breezy with
highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100
percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy, cool with highs ranging from the mid
40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with areas of frost
developing. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around
60.
$$
NYZ013-162130-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
446 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then rain from late morning on. A
slight chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon. Windy
with highs around 60. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40
mph this morning, becoming southwest and diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely
overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,
becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy, cooler with highs ranging from the mid
40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across
the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with areas of frost
developing. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ014-162130-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
446 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then showers likely late this morning.
Rain this afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms through early
afternoon. Windy with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the
hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 15
to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest and
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows ranging from around 40 on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy, cooler with highs ranging from the mid
40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across
the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with areas of frost
developing. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ003-162130-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
446 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then rain from late morning on. A
slight chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon. Breezy with
highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40
mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to
the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ004-162130-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
446 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then showers likely late this morning.
Rain this afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms through early
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times late. Breezy with highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming
southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100
percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, windy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ005-162130-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
446 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers through early afternoon. Rain late. Rain may be heavy at
times late. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ006-162130-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
446 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers through early afternoon. Rain late. Rain may be heavy at
times late. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Rain
may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows ranging from the lower
40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy, cooler with highs ranging from the mid
40s on the Tug Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers
overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across
the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of frost developing. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of frost
developing. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ007-162130-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
446 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers through early afternoon. Rain late.
Rain may be heavy at times late. Windy with highs ranging from the
upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy, cooler with highs ranging from the
upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Breezy with lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s
on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with widespread frost
developing. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with patchy frost
developing. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
NYZ008-162130-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
446 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then rain late. Rain
may be heavy at times late. Breezy with highs ranging from the mid
50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with near steady temperatures ranging
from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the
lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with widespread frost developing. Lows
around 30.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with widespread frost
developing. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around
60.
$$
JJR
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather