NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2019
_____
508 FPUS51 KBUF 200821
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019
NYZ001-202130-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. Light south
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.
Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy, warm with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ010-202130-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. Light south
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.
Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ002-202130-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.
Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ011-202130-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southwest
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid
60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ085-202130-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the upper
50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the
lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South
winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ012-202130-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower
60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ019-202130-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy
with some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm with lows ranging
from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake
Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the
lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie
shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ020-202130-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest winds.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Warm with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.
Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the
upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ021-202130-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy
with some patchy fog developing overnight. Mild with lows in the mid
50s. Light southwest winds.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows around 60. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ013-202130-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging from
the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Warm
with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower
80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s.
Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around 80 on
the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ014-202130-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ003-202130-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ004-202130-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. South winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ005-202130-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ006-202130-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill
to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
southeast winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows ranging from the
upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the
upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ007-202130-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the
upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ008-202130-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the upper 50s.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
