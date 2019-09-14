NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 13, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

441 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

441 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

441 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

441 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning,

becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

441 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly

sunny from late morning on. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming west.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

441 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly

sunny from late morning on. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming west.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to

the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warm with lows around 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

441 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly

sunny from late morning on. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph with gusts up to 35 mph this morning, becoming west. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. North winds 10 mph

or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

441 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly

sunny from late morning on. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to the upper 50s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warm with lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the

lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

441 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly sunny

from late morning on. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

441 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild

with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

441 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from around

70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. North winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

441 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10

to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

441 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly

sunny from late morning on. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming west.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

441 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Light winds,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

441 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, then mostly sunny late.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35

mph this morning, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to

the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

441 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms early,

then cloudy with showers likely late this morning, then partly sunny

late. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower

70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph this morning, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across the

Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light west

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

441 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms early,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs ranging from the

mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this morning,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

441 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms early,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the hilltops to the upper 60s in the valleys. South winds 10 to 20

mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the hilltops to the upper 60s in the valleys. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

