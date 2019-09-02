NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 1, 2019
_____
465 FPUS51 KBUF 020840
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
NYZ001-022115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy with showers likely
early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this
morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the morning, becoming northwest. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ010-022115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy with showers likely
this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some
patchy fog developing. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to
around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, becoming northwest.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ002-022115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy with showers early,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers through early afternoon.
Partly sunny with a chance of showers late. Highs in the mid 70s.
Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ011-022115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy with showers early,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely late this morning. Partly
sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some
patchy fog developing. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to
mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming south around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ085-022115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy with showers
likely this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some
patchy fog developing. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with occasional showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming northwest. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ012-022115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy with showers
this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid
70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in
the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm
with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ019-022115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise showers likely this
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing.
Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to around 60 along
the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior
valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with occasional showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ020-022115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise showers likely through
early afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance of showers late.
Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in
the mid 50s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm
with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with occasional showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ021-022115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late. Showers likely through early
afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the
upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in
the mid 50s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with occasional showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ013-022115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Showers early, then showers likely through early afternoon.
Partly sunny with a chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the
upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some
patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light west
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ014-022115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Showers early, then showers likely late this morning.
Partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging
from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some
patchy fog developing. Lows in the upper 50s. Light west winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to
mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
south around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ003-022115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers early, then cloudy with showers likely
late this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west around
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some
patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light west
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming south
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Warm with lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ004-022115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers early, then cloudy with showers likely
late this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some
patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light west
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming south
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Warm with lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ005-022115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Showers early, then showers likely late this morning.
Partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Light west winds.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph in the morning, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ006-022115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely early this
afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of showers late. Highs ranging
from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing.
Lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s
across the lower elevations. Light west winds.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across
the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Warm with
lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s
across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging
from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ007-022115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise showers through early
afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance of showers late. Highs
ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across
the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest
winds.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging
from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the morning, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ008-022115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
440 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise becoming partly sunny
late. Showers through early afternoon, then a chance of showers
late. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower
70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Some patchy fog developing.
Lows in the lower 50s. Light west winds.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise becoming mostly
sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower
70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging
from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather