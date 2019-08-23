NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 22, 2019

_____

591 FPUS51 KBUF 230758

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

358 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

NYZ001-232115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

358 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the

upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid

50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming east

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ010-232115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

358 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to

the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower

50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,

becoming east around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ002-232115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

358 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the

upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid

50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming east

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ011-232115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

358 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light northwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ085-232115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

358 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 inland to the

mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower

50s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ012-232115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

358 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy

with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to

mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the

upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog

developing overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ019-232115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

358 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows ranging from the upper 40s in interior valleys to the upper 50s

along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog

developing overnight. Lows ranging from around 50 in interior

valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ020-232115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

358 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog

developing overnight. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ021-232115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

358 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog

developing overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ013-232115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

358 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy

with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog

developing overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ014-232115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

358 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ003-232115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

358 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to

the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower

50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ004-232115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

358 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to

the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid

50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ005-232115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

358 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light northwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid

50s inland to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ006-232115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

358 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s across the

Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light north

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid

50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ007-232115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

358 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows ranging from around 50 across the Tug Hill to the

mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog

developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ008-232115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

358 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog

developing overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather