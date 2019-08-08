NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

304 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

304 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper

50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

304 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

inland to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

304 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

304 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

304 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers through the early

overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower

50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

304 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this

evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid

50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this evening,

becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy

with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower

70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

304 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early, then a chance of showers from late evening on. Lows ranging

from the mid 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in

interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in

interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

304 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early, then a chance of showers from late evening on. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

304 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early, then a chance of showers late this evening. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

304 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this

evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

304 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this

evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

304 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms early. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the

lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid

50s inland to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

304 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this

evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this evening. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

304 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this

evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail early. Lows ranging from the

upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

inland to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

304 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers through the early

overnight. Partly cloudy late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail early. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across

the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then lake effect showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the mid

50s across the Tug Hill to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with lake effect showers likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from the lower 50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

304 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers through the early

overnight. Mainly clear late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail early. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across

the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the lower

50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

304 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely early, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers through the early overnight.

Partly cloudy late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail early. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 50. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

