NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 19, 2023 _____ 853 FPUS51 KBGM 200835 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 NYZ009-202100- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ015-202100- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ016-202100- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ017-202100- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Rain and snow showers, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ018-202100- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ022-202100- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ023-202100- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ024-202100- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ025-202100- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ036-202100- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ037-202100- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain showers, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ044-202100- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Rain and snow showers, mainly this morning. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ045-202100- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Rain and snow showers, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ046-202100- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ055-202100- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ056-202100- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ057-202100- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ062-202100- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather