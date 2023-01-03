NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 2, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

NYZ009-032100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers with a slight chance of freezing

rain this morning, then periods of rain this afternoon. Patchy fog.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ015-032100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Patchy fog this morning. Areas of fog this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ016-032100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ017-032100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then periods of rain this

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ018-032100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then periods of rain this

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ022-032100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ023-032100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ024-032100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ025-032100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ036-032100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then periods of rain this

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ037-032100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers this morning, then periods of rain

this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ044-032100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Patchy fog. Highs around 50. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog in the evening. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ045-032100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ046-032100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers likely this morning, then periods of rain this

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ055-032100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ056-032100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ057-032100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ062-032100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Patchy fog this morning. Areas of fog this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Patchy

fog. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs around 60. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

