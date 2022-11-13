NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 12, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers this morning,

then snow showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and freezing rain likely. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, freezing rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of snow showers this morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A slight

chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of snow showers this morning, then rain showers likely with a

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening. Snow showers. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely, a chance of rain and freezing rain likely.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of snow showers this morning. A chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain, freezing rain likely with a chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A slight

chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A slight

chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers this

morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Snow showers likely.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A slight

chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A slight

chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow likely. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of snow showers this morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain, freezing rain likely with a chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain, freezing rain likely with a chance of

snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with pockets of freezing rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

