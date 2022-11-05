NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022

_____

846 FPUS51 KBGM 051935

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

NYZ009-060800-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ015-060800-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING TO 3 AM EST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Windy with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ016-060800-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING TO 3 AM EST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ017-060800-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING TO 3 AM EST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ018-060800-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING TO 3 AM EST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ022-060800-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Breezy with

lows around 60. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ023-060800-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ024-060800-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ025-060800-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ036-060800-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ037-060800-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ044-060800-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Breezy with

lows around 60. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ045-060800-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy

with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ046-060800-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy

with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy with

highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ055-060800-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ056-060800-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ057-060800-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ062-060800-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather