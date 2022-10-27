NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 26, 2022

594 FPUS51 KBGM 270735

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

NYZ009-272000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ015-272000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ016-272000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ017-272000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ018-272000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ022-272000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ023-272000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ024-272000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ025-272000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ036-272000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ037-272000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ044-272000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ045-272000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ046-272000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ055-272000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ056-272000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ057-272000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ062-272000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

