NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 16, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-172000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ015-172000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ016-172000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ017-172000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ018-172000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ022-172000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ023-172000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ024-172000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ025-172000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ036-172000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ037-172000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 40. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ044-172000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ045-172000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ046-172000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ055-172000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ056-172000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ057-172000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ062-172000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

