NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 29, 2022 _____ 383 FPUS51 KBGM 300736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-302000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ015-302000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ016-302000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ017-302000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ018-302000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ022-302000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ023-302000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ024-302000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ025-302000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ036-302000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ037-302000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ044-302000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ045-302000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ046-302000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ055-302000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ056-302000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ057-302000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ062-302000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$