NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 25, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

