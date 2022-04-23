NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 22, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then

rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then

rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely this afternoon.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

