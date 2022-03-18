NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 17, 2022

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-182000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ015-182000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ016-182000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ017-182000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ018-182000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ022-182000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ023-182000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ024-182000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ025-182000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ036-182000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ037-182000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ044-182000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ045-182000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ046-182000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ055-182000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ056-182000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ057-182000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ062-182000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

_____

