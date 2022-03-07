NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 6, 2022

_____

272 FPUS51 KBGM 070836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-072100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Snow likely with a slight chance of freezing rain

this morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, rain showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

in the evening. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ015-072100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Blustery with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ016-072100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Blustery with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ017-072100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Blustery with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ018-072100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Snow showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Blustery with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation around an

inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ022-072100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of freezing rain this morning,

then rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ023-072100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Blustery with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ024-072100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain this morning, then rain with

a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ025-072100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Blustery with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ036-072100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of freezing rain this morning,

then rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Snow showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Blustery with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ037-072100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain with a chance of snow this

morning, then rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Blustery with lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,

decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ044-072100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain. A chance of freezing rain

this morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Blustery with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ045-072100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain. A chance of freezing rain

this morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ046-072100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Little or no

snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ055-072100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain this morning, then rain with

a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with possible snow

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ056-072100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ057-072100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with possible snow

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ062-072100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather