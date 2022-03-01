NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 28, 2022

_____

758 FPUS51 KBGM 010836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-012100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs around 40.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, rain showers likely with

widespread freezing drizzle in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers with areas of freezing drizzle after midnight. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 18. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows

around 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ015-012100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow showers

with areas of freezing drizzle. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Light snow

accumulation. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ016-012100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Areas of freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Light snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ017-012100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this afternoon. Brisk

with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers

likely in the evening, then areas of freezing drizzle with a chance

of rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. A chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows

around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ018-012100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this afternoon. Brisk

with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers

likely in the evening, then areas of freezing drizzle after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. A chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows

around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ022-012100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers with patchy freezing drizzle.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ023-012100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers with

patchy freezing drizzle. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ024-012100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ025-012100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers

likely in the evening, then areas of freezing drizzle with a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers. Light

snow accumulation. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ036-012100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a slight chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk

with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers

likely in the evening, then areas of freezing drizzle after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. A chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows

around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ037-012100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers

likely in the evening, then patchy freezing drizzle after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with areas of

freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with areas of freezing drizzle.

Light snow accumulation. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ044-012100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers

likely in the evening, then areas of freezing drizzle after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning,

then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with areas of freezing drizzle.

Light snow accumulation. Lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ045-012100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers

likely in the evening, then areas of freezing drizzle with a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ046-012100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a slight chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers

likely in the evening, then patchy freezing drizzle after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of freezing

drizzle. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 19. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ055-012100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow showers with patchy freezing drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ056-012100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain showers, snow showers with patchy

freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ057-012100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers, snow showers with

patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of freezing

drizzle. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ062-012100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, rain

showers with patchy freezing drizzle. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather