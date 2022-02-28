NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 27, 2022

760 FPUS51 KBGM 280836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-282100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 4 above. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

NYZ015-282100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 16.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ016-282100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 17. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ017-282100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 13. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

NYZ018-282100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 12. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

NYZ022-282100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 17. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ023-282100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 16.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ024-282100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 17. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around

20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ025-282100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 14. East

winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ036-282100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 8 above. East

winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ037-282100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 8 above. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ044-282100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 10 above.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

NYZ045-282100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 10 above.

Light and variable winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

NYZ046-282100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 9 above.

Light and variable winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs around

40. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

NYZ055-282100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 14. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ056-282100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 14. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around

20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ057-282100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 11. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around

20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

NYZ062-282100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 13. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

