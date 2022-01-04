NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 3, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

NYZ009-042100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of flurries. Highs in the

lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ015-042100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of sleet. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ016-042100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of flurries this morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely, a chance of snow showers and sleet.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ017-042100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of flurries this morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ018-042100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of flurries this morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ022-042100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 19.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow showers

and sleet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ023-042100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and sleet likely. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ024-042100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and sleet likely. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ025-042100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers likely with a chance of sleet.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ036-042100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of flurries this morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ037-042100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of flurries. Highs in the

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ044-042100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ045-042100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ046-042100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ055-042100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and sleet likely. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ056-042100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ057-042100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ062-042100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

