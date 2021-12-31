NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 30, 2021

721 FPUS51 KBGM 310836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-312100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with freezing rain likely. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ015-312100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ016-312100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around

50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ017-312100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of rain,

mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ018-312100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of rain,

mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ022-312100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ023-312100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ024-312100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ025-312100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ036-312100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Partly cloudy in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ037-312100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ044-312100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of rain,

mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ045-312100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 15. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ046-312100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance

of rain this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ055-312100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ056-312100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of rain,

mainly this morning. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ057-312100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ062-312100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

