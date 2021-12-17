NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 16, 2021

_____

439 FPUS51 KBGM 170836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-172100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and freezing rain. Additional light

snow accumulation. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 17 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ015-172100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers, rain showers and freezing rain. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ016-172100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers, rain showers and freezing rain. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Additional

light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ017-172100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers, rain showers and freezing rain. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Additional

light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ018-172100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers, rain showers and freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers and freezing rain. Rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers with freezing rain likely.

Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ022-172100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then snow showers and freezing rain likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers and sleet in the morning. Rain showers and

freezing rain. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ023-172100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers, rain showers and freezing rain. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs

in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ024-172100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow showers, rain

showers and freezing rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers and freezing

rain. Snow accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ025-172100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers, rain showers and freezing rain. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ036-172100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers and freezing rain. Rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, rain showers and freezing rain.

Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ037-172100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Rain showers and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, rain showers and freezing rain.

Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ044-172100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers and freezing rain. Rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Additional

light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ045-172100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers, rain showers and freezing rain. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ046-172100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers and freezing rain. Rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain.

Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ055-172100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow showers and

freezing rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers, rain showers and freezing rain. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ056-172100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

snow showers and freezing rain likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers, rain showers and freezing rain. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ057-172100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers and freezing rain. Rain showers and sleet

in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ062-172100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

snow showers and freezing rain likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers, rain showers, freezing rain and sleet.

Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain. Lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather