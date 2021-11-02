NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 1, 2021

575 FPUS51 KBGM 020736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue Nov 2 2021

NYZ009-022000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. A chance of

snow showers. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ015-022000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ016-022000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ017-022000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ018-022000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning,

then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ022-022000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ023-022000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with a slight

chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows around 30. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ024-022000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ025-022000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers this

morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ036-022000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ037-022000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ044-022000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers this

morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ045-022000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ046-022000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ055-022000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of snow showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ056-022000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ057-022000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ062-022000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

