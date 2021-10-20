NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 20 2021

NYZ009-202000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs around

50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ015-202000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ016-202000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ017-202000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ018-202000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ022-202000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ023-202000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ024-202000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ025-202000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ036-202000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ037-202000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ044-202000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ045-202000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ046-202000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ055-202000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ056-202000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ057-202000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ062-202000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

