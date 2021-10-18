NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 18, 2021

660 FPUS51 KBGM 181336

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

935 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-182000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

935 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ015-182000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

935 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ016-182000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

935 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ017-182000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

935 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around

50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ018-182000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

935 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ022-182000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

935 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ023-182000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

935 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ024-182000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

935 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ025-182000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

935 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around

50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ036-182000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

935 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ037-182000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

935 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around

50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ044-182000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

935 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ045-182000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

935 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ046-182000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

935 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ055-182000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

935 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ056-182000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

935 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around

50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ057-182000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

935 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ062-182000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

935 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

