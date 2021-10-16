NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

NYZ009-170800-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ015-170800-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ016-170800-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds this evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ017-170800-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

this evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ018-170800-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ022-170800-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ023-170800-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ024-170800-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ025-170800-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ036-170800-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly this evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ037-170800-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ044-170800-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers this evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ045-170800-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers this evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ046-170800-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ055-170800-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely this evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ056-170800-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers this evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ057-170800-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 529 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ062-170800-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 529 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

