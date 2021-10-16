NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021 _____ 519 FPUS51 KBGM 161936 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-170800- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ015-170800- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ016-170800- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ017-170800- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ018-170800- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ022-170800- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this evening. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ023-170800- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ024-170800- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ025-170800- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ036-170800- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Showers, mainly this evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ037-170800- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ044-170800- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers this evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ045-170800- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Showers this evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ046-170800- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ055-170800- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely this evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ056-170800- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Showers this evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ057-170800- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 529 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ062-170800- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 529 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$