Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

104 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

NYZ009-162000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

104 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Less humid with

lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ015-162000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

104 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ016-162000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

104 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Less humid

with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ017-162000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

104 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms with a

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ018-162000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

104 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ022-162000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

104 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ023-162000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

104 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ024-162000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

104 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ025-162000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

104 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ036-162000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

104 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Less humid with

lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ037-162000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

104 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Less humid with

lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ044-162000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

104 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Less

humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ045-162000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

104 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Less humid

with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ046-162000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

104 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ055-162000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

104 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ056-162000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

104 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Less

humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ057-162000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

104 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Less humid with lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ062-162000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

104 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Less humid with lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

