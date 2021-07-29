NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 28, 2021

917 FPUS51 KBGM 290736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-292000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ015-292000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ016-292000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ017-292000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ018-292000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Less humid with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ022-292000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ023-292000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ024-292000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ025-292000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ036-292000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ037-292000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ044-292000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ045-292000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ046-292000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ055-292000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ056-292000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ057-292000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around

70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ062-292000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

