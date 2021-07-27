NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 26, 2021 _____ 934 FPUS51 KBGM 270736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-272000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ015-272000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ016-272000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ017-272000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ018-272000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ022-272000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ023-272000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ024-272000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ025-272000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ036-272000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ037-272000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ044-272000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ045-272000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ046-272000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ055-272000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ056-272000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ057-272000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ062-272000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$