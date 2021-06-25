NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 24, 2021 _____ 796 FPUS51 KBGM 250736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm. NYZ009-252000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds5 to 10 . .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds5 to 10 . .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ015-252000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds10 to 15 . .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ016-252000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds10 to 15 . .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 30 . Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ017-252000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds10 to 15 . .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . .SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. South winds10 to 15 . Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ018-252000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 20 . .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . .SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 30 . Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South windsaround 10 with gusts up to 20 . Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ022-252000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds10 to 15 . .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ023-252000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 20 . .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 30 . Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 25 . .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ024-252000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 20 . .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 25 . .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ025-252000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 20 . .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South windsaround 10 with gusts up to 25 . .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South windsaround 10 with gusts up to 20 . .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ036-252000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 20 . .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 25 . .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest windsaround 10 with gusts up to 25 . .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ037-252000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds10 to 15 . .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds5 to 10 . .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ044-252000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 20 . .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 25 . .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ045-252000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds10 to 15 . .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds5 to 10 . .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 25 . Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ046-252000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds5 to 10 . .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds5 to 10 . .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ055-252000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds5 to 10 . .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ056-252000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds10 to 15 . .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds5 to 10 . .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ057-252000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds10 to 15 . .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds5 to 10 . .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds10 to 15 . Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ062-252000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds10 to 15 . .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather