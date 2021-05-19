NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

_____

483 FPUS51 KBGM 190736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-192000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ015-192000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ016-192000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ017-192000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ018-192000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ022-192000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ023-192000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ024-192000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ025-192000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ036-192000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ037-192000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ044-192000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ045-192000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ046-192000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ055-192000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ056-192000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ057-192000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ062-192000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather