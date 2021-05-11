NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 10, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

NYZ009-112000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost this morning. A slight chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ015-112000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost this morning. A slight chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ016-112000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost this morning. A slight chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ017-112000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost this morning. A slight chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ018-112000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost this morning. A chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ022-112000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ023-112000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost this morning. A slight chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ024-112000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost this morning. A slight chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ025-112000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost this morning. A slight chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ036-112000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost this morning. A chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ037-112000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost this morning. A slight chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ044-112000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost this morning. A slight chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ045-112000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost this morning. A slight chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ046-112000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost this morning. A chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ055-112000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost this morning. A slight chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ056-112000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost this morning. A slight chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ057-112000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost this morning. A chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ062-112000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

