NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 7, 2021 _____ 862 FPUS51 KBGM 080736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm. NYZ009-082000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ015-082000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ016-082000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ017-082000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ018-082000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ022-082000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ023-082000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ024-082000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ025-082000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ036-082000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Rain showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ037-082000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ044-082000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ045-082000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ046-082000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ055-082000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ056-082000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ057-082000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ062-082000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$