NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 3, 2021 _____ 801 FPUS51 KBGM 040736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm. NYZ009-042000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ015-042000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ016-042000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ017-042000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ018-042000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ022-042000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ023-042000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ024-042000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ025-042000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ036-042000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ037-042000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ044-042000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ045-042000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ046-042000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ055-042000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ056-042000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ057-042000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ062-042000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. 