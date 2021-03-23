NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021

NYZ009-232000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with snow showers likely with a chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

NYZ015-232000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ016-232000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ017-232000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ018-232000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ022-232000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ023-232000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ024-232000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ025-232000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ036-232000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ037-232000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ044-232000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ045-232000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ046-232000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ055-232000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ056-232000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ057-232000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ062-232000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

