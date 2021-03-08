NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 7, 2021

376 FPUS51 KBGM 080836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-082100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight

chance of drizzle and freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ015-082100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ016-082100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ017-082100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ018-082100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ022-082100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ023-082100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ024-082100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ025-082100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ036-082100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sleet in the evening. A slight chance of

drizzle. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ037-082100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of snow. A slight chance of sleet in the

evening, then a slight chance of drizzle and freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ044-082100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ045-082100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ046-082100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight

chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ055-082100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ056-082100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ057-082100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ062-082100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

