NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 7, 2021 _____ 402 FPUS51 KBGM 080836 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm. NYZ009-082100- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows 8 to 14 above. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 7 to 13 above. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 15. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 5 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 15. $$ NYZ015-082100- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 18. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ016-082100- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 19. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ017-082100- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 17. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 14. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ018-082100- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 16. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ022-082100- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 18. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ023-082100- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 17. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ024-082100- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 18. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ025-082100- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 17. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ036-082100- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 13. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. $$ NYZ037-082100- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 13. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ044-082100- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 14. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. $$ NYZ045-082100- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ046-082100- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 13. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. $$ NYZ055-082100- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 17. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ056-082100- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 16. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs around 30. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ057-082100- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 14. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ062-082100- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 15. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather