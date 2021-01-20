NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 19, 2021

127 FPUS51 KBGM 200836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-202100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 11 to

17. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 5 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ015-202100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ016-202100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ017-202100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows around 18. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ018-202100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Snow showers, mainly this morning. Total snow accumulation

of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 18. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ022-202100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 19. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ023-202100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 19. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ024-202100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 19. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ025-202100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows around 17. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ036-202100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Snow showers, mainly this morning. Total snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ037-202100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around

16. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ044-202100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows around 14. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ045-202100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows around 14. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ046-202100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows around 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ055-202100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ056-202100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ057-202100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ062-202100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

$$

