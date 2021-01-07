NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 6, 2021

697 FPUS51 KBGM 070836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Thu Jan 7 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-072100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ015-072100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle and snow

showers this morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ016-072100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle and snow

showers this morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ017-072100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle and snow

showers this morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ018-072100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle and snow

showers this morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ022-072100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle and snow

showers this morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ023-072100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle and snow

showers this morning. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ024-072100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle and snow

showers this morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 17. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ025-072100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle and snow

showers this morning. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ036-072100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ037-072100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ044-072100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle and snow

showers this morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 13. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ045-072100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 13. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ046-072100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ055-072100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle and snow

showers this morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ056-072100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this

morning. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ057-072100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ062-072100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

