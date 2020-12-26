NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

NYZ009-262100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 15 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ015-262100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ016-262100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ017-262100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ018-262100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ022-262100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ023-262100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ024-262100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ025-262100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ036-262100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ037-262100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ044-262100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ045-262100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ046-262100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ055-262100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 17. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ056-262100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ057-262100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ062-262100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

