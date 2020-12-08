NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 7, 2020
_____
963 FPUS51 KBGM 080836
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-082100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.
Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ015-082100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ016-082100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the
evening, then cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ017-082100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a chance
of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch possible. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ018-082100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ022-082100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ023-082100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ024-082100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ025-082100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ036-082100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ037-082100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest
after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Rain showers in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ044-082100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the
upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ045-082100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ046-082100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ055-082100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ056-082100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ057-082100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 20. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ062-082100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather