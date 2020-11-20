NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020

NYZ009-202100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ015-202100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 50.

NYZ016-202100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ017-202100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

NYZ018-202100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ022-202100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ023-202100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

NYZ024-202100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ025-202100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ036-202100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ037-202100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ044-202100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ045-202100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

NYZ046-202100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ055-202100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ056-202100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around

40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

NYZ057-202100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

NYZ062-202100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

