NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows
around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with rain likely
this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs around
40. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly sunny
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs around
40. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly sunny
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs around
40. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow with a chance of rain showers. Additional light snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly sunny
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows
around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly sunny
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning. Patchy fog this
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows
around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
