NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 24, 2020
_____
007 FPUS51 KBGM 250736
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-252000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ015-252000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then cloudy with showers after midnight. Lows around 40. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ016-252000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then cloudy with showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ017-252000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then cloudy with showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ018-252000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then cloudy with showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ022-252000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ023-252000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ024-252000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ025-252000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ036-252000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ037-252000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ044-252000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ045-252000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ046-252000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ055-252000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ056-252000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ057-252000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ062-252000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather